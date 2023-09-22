Gwen Stefani has “learned” a lot about country music thanks to Blake Shelton.

The 53-year-old pop star previously appeared alongside her husband on ‘The Voice’ and Gwen admits that she leaned on Blake, 47, for some support.

The blonde beauty – who has been married to Blake since 2021 – told PEOPLE: “I was really nervous about it because I used to watch Blake … if a country artist was on there and Blake presses I’m gonna press. Because he knows and I don’t.”

Gwen has actually learned a lot about country music over the years.

But the chart-topping singer started to second-guess herself during the new season of ‘The Voice’, which also features Niall Horan, John Legend and country star Reba McEntire.

She said: “Over the years, I feel like I have learned what I think is good and it’s been really interesting but this season I was like, ‘OMG it’s Reba.’ Thats another level. It’s been fun.”

Gwen and Blake actually met each other while working on ‘The Voice’ back in 2014, and Blake announced last year that he was set to leave the show.

The musician admitted that he’d been “wrestling” with the decision for some time.

Blake said in a statement: “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice‘ after season 23.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

