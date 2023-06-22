Gwen Stefani has ditched references to Japan in her new makeup line. The ’What You Waiting For?’ hitmaker has faced accusations of cultural appropriation in the past after taking inspiration from the Harajuku Girls in the early 2000s and heavily styling her image and music off Japanese culture but says that her new GXVE line only reflects her as an individual.

Gwen is known for sporting red lipstick and says it was an easy decision to include it in her range.

She told Metro: “I wanted to do something new and fresh. And to leave a creative legacy – I don’t know if I’ll be doing music forever. So the challenge for me is to make it better. I love working behind the scenes with the chemists.”

She continued, “There was a big ‘What could it be?’, and it took me two days and I realised ‘It’s just me, it’s everything I’ve already done, so how do I make it feel like the newest version of me?'”

The former No Doubt singer said: “Yesterday I went to the gym and I put on my red lipstick – and I looked really cute. If I only had five minutes to do my makeup, I would put on a lipstick. It brightens up the day and looks like you tried.

Gwen discussed her fashionable and stylist makeup products and said, “I’m really proud of the red lipstick I created, because it was one of those things over the years everyone would always ask me: ‘What do you wear?’ I love me a matte red, velvety, comfortable lipstick.”

