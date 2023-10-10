Guillermo del Toro’s unmade ‘Star Wars’ movie was about Jabba the Hutt.

The 59-year-old director revealed last month that he nearly made a film in the long-running sci-fi franchise and has now confirmed that the project would have centred on the obese antagonist.

Del Toro told Collider: “We had the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt, so I was super happy.

“We were doing a lot of stuff, and then it’s not my property, it’s not my money, and then it’s one of those 30 screenplays that goes away.

“Sometimes I’m bitter, sometimes I’m not. I always turn to my team and say, ‘Good practice, guys. Good practice. We designed a great world. We designed great stuff. We learned.'”

The ‘Nightmare Alley‘ filmmaker isn’t upset about failing to get his ‘Star Wars’ project made and he tries not to dwell on unrealised projects.

Del Toro explained: “You can never be ungrateful with life. Whatever life sends you, there’s something to be learned from it.

“So, you know, I trust the universe, I do. When something doesn’t happen, I go, ‘Why?’ I try to have a dialogue with myself. ‘Why didn’t it happen?’ And the more you swim upstream with the universe, the less you’re gonna realise where you’re going.”

David S. Goyer – who has written superhero movies including ‘Batman Begins‘ and ‘Man of Steel’ – initially divulged the existence of Del Toro’s ‘Star Wars’ flick last month.

He told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “I wrote an un-produced ‘Star Wars’ movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct. That was about four years ago.

“There was a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff going on at Lucasfilm at the time. It’s a cool script… you have to ask him about it.”

Must Read: Quentin Tarantino Spitting His Drink After Losing An Award To Ben Affleck In Viral Clip Has Left Netizens Saying “This Reaction Deserves A Golden Globe” But Here’s The Truth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News