Best known for starring as drag artist Dr Evadne Hinge in the landmark BBC sitcom ‘Hinge and Bracket’, George Logan passed away earlier this week, with his death confirmed by UK entertainer and ‘Benidorm’ actor Bobby Crush, 69.

He posted on social media on Sunday (21.05.23): “RIP George Logan, also known as ‘Dr Evadne Hinge’ of ‘Hinge and Bracket’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We appeared in panto together in this glorious production of at the Theatre Royal Plymouth in 1989… I’m saddened by news of his passing today.”

The tribute sparked a flood of tributes from fans and friends who fondly remembered George and his co-star Patrick Fyffe when they drew millions of TV viewers in the ’70s and ’80s when it ran from 1978 to 1981.

They also appeared as their characters in a string of other popular TV shows including ‘The Ronnie Corbett Show’ and the BBC’s ‘The Good Old Days’, and were seen as pioneers of making drag acts mainstream.

George Logan documented his life and how he grew up gay in Scotland in the 1960s in his autobiography ‘A Boy Called Audrey’, published in 2015, where he said: “A gay pub near where I lived put on drag acts. One day, the pianist didn’t turn up. The landlady said, ‘You play the piano don’t you? I’ll give you two quid to play for the act?’ So I did, and became the regular pianist.

“As I was watching all these acts I realised they were getting eight quid for doing gags I’d heard a hundred times. I thought, ‘I could do that and play the piano at the same time and keep the whole 10 quid to myself.

“That’s how I got into show business, although I didn’t get the 10 quid. As I was a beginner I got eight for doing both – but eight quid for half an hours work wasn’t bad.”

Must Read: More Fast & Furious Movies Might Happen In The Future, Hints Director Louis Leterrier

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News