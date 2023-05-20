Graham Nash believes he and David Crosby would have made music together again if his former bandmate hadn’t died.

The 81-year-old musician is “incredibly sad” about the death of his Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young collaborator in January, particularly because a planned phone call to reconcile their relationship never happened.

He told The Times newspaper: “I’m incredibly sad, I miss the music, I miss the man.

“At the end we were actually talking, he left me a voicemail saying that he wanted to apologise for shooting out his mouth. I set up a FaceTime time so we could see each other.

“It was supposed to be two o’clock my time, which is 11 o’clock his time in Los Angeles, and I waited, and I waited, and he never called back, and then he was dead.”

Asked what he would have said if they had had the conversation, he added: “I would have accepted his apology. I would have said, ‘Hey, I have a song I want you to sing on’ and sent it to him, and started again.”

Although Graham feels “very healthy and very strong”, he’s aware of his own mortality.

He said: “I know I am coming to the end of my life. I feel very healthy, I feel very strong, I want to be around for another 20 years but I might drop dead in the middle of this conversation. Look what happened to David.”

And the ‘Innocent Eyes’ singer enjoys looking back at his “insane” life.

He said: “My life has been insane, it’s been completely insane. I’m looking back at it now and I’m going, ‘Holy shit! Did that really happen? Did this really happen to me?’”

David previously blamed “misinformation” and “inaccuracies” of Graham’s 2013 memoir, ‘Wild Tales’, for their feud.

He told The San Diego Union-Tribune: “Graham’s book is full of inaccuracies and chock-full of misinformation. When he handed an advance copy to me, he said, ‘It’s too late to change anything, but here it is.’

“I was very unhappy about it. It’s a very shallow, very self-serving book – and full of BS. Chock-full.”

