'Glee' Star Lea Michele Suffers Injury, Shares Picture With Broken Arm

Lea Michele has injured her arm.

The former ‘Glee’ actress took to her Instagram Story with a mirror selfie of her arm in a sling to reveal her injury, though she didn’t explain how it happened or how long she will be strapped up for.

She captioned the snap: “My rendition of ‘waving through the window’ will be coming out soon.”

The injury comes just days after Lea attended the US Open and a week after she wrapped her stint as Fanny Brice in ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway.

After Lea Michelle closed out her stint in the iconic show on September 3, she gushed that it was a “dream come true”.

The 37-year-old star replaced Beanie Feldstein in the role last year and her performances at the August Wilson Theatre earned her an impressive seven standing ovations.

According to the New York Times newspaper, Lea said on stage: “That was my dream come true.

“I was truly given the greatest gift that surpassed this dream and that was the unconditional true love and support from this cast, who has worked so, so, so hard.

“I was embraced with open arms the minute I came in.”

During the final show, Lea also treated fans to an extra song, a rendition of ‘My Man’, which original ‘Funny Girl’ actress Barbra Streisand had sung at the end of her final performance in 1965, and again in the 1968 movie adaptation.

Lea had also previously belted out the track on ‘Glee‘.

Ahead of her final show, the ‘Scream Queens’ star dubbed Fanny “the role of a lifetime”.

She wrote on Instagram: “The role of a lifetime. For the past year. I’ve had the honor and privilege of playing the iconic Fanny Brice on the August Wilson stage. An opportunity my younger self could have only dreamed of. And did.

“I’ve always felt a deep love and connection to this story, and to Fanny, a remarkable woman who relentlessly blazed a trail in the entertainment industry.

“Somehow her essence has continuously been there serving as inspiration and motivation throughout the most pivotal corners of my life.”

Lea Michele went on to pay tribute to the “talented cast and hardworking crew,” who have taught her “the true importance of connection, community, and fun!”

And she insisted she would be “forever grateful” to the audience members.

Lea Michele wrote: “To every single person who came to see our show. “Your support, enthusiasm, applause, and standing ovations have brought me to tears more times that I can count. I am forever grateful.”

