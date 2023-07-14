Lea Michele will “never forget” Cory Monteith.

The 36-year-old actress shot to fame alongside tragic Cory – who died from a drugs overdose at the age of 31 – when they starred on/off couple Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson on the Fox musical series ‘Glee’ before striking up a relationship in real life and Lea took to social media on the 10th anniversary of his death on Thursday (13.07.23)

Alongside a black-and-white snap of herself and Cory, Lea Michele wrote on Instagram: “Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all.

The Broadway star Lea Michele – who is now married to Zandy Reich and has two-year-old Ever with him – also appeared to honour late Foo Fighters star Taylor Hawkins in her post, who died in March 2022 at the age of 50.

She added: “I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together.”

Cory passed away whilst he was starring on ‘Glee’ alongside the likes of Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, and Matthew Morrison writers of the hit show decided to pay tribute to Cory with an episode titled ‘The Quarterback’ but Lea has revealed that is the only one she has not seen so she can feel as if Finn is “still there.”

Lea Michele said: “I have never watched the episode. It’s the only one I have not seen because I think if I don’t watch it, it just kind of feels like Finn is still there,

