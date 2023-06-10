Six ‘Gladiator 2’ crew members were reportedly rushed to hospital after an on-set explosion.

The crew members were brought to hospital after a big-budget special effects scene is said to have gone wrong during filming of the sequel in Morocco.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It was terrifying — a huge ball of fire flew up and caught several crew members in its path.”

“In years of filming, I’ve never seen an accident so scary. Six production staff had to be rushed to hospital for treatment. Hopefully, everyone will be OK, but it was a serious accident. Everyone involved, from the lowliest runners to the star names, has been shaken up by this.”

According to the publication, there was speculation that a gas pipe on set may have ruptured. Stars including Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and director Sir Ridley Scott were not harmed.

Mescal has taken on the role of Lucius – the son of Connie Nielsen’s character Lucilla and Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus from the original film.

Russell Crowe has ruled out returning as main ‘Gladiator’ character Maximus Decimus Meridius in the new project – which is due to be released in 2024 – and explained that it won’t be a “direct sequel” to the Oscar-winning original.

Speaking on the ‘Fitzy and Wippa Podcast’, Crowe said: “Yeah, we’ve had dinner and talked about it and all that stuff. So I know roughly how he’s shaping the story. But yeah, if you remember, there was a young kid who wanted to beat the Gladiator, which leads to the ‘My name is’ speech. So that young kid has grown up, and he’s now the Emperor.

“I don’t know what else happens at that point, so that’s the idea. So it’s not a remake. And it’s not a direct sequel. It’s not like the day after, you know, 30 years later or something.”

