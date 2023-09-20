Gisele Bundchen intends to “rise” amid the challenges in her life. The 43-year-old supermodel has seen her personal life flounder after she and husband Tom Brady divorced last year. However, she says she won’t “crumble” in despair as she has always refused to let “curve balls” set her back.

Gisele and Tom share children Benjamin (13), and Vivian (10). After being introduced by a mutual friend on a blind date, the duo got married in February 2009 in a small ceremony followed by a second marriage in April the same year. On October 28, 2022, Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Discussing a viral video of her walking a runway show in 2000 and continuing even when the heel of her shoe snaps off, Gisele Bundchen told People magazine, “It was crazy. The heel actually went in. So you’ve got to put all your weight on the front of your foot. And then, you have cramps and it hurts a lot, but you have to just do what you’ve got to do.”

Gisele Bundchen continued, “I’m not going to crumble in front of all those people. There was no option of crumbling there. You’ve just got to pretend like nothing happened and hope that no one noticed. And I think that’s a great metaphor for life, because whenever the curve balls get thrown at you, do you crumble or do you rise? It’s a choice, right? You’ve got to rise.”

Gisele has settled in Miami, Florida, with her children since getting divorced from Tom Brady and she feels very happy to be by the sea. She gushed, “I love the sunshine. Wherever the sun is, I feel like the happiest always… Just feeling the sun, just taking a dip in the ocean, just running on the sand and just feeling the grass on my feet. Just being in nature just gives you energy. It just makes you feel good.”

Despite her career accomplishments, nothing makes Gisele Bundchen feel more proud than her children. She said, “I think, for me, success means that I have raised children who have right values. You know what I mean? Because then, whenever I’m ready to leave, I know I have left something behind that is beautiful and that is an asset versus something different.”

She continued, “It makes me proud to see how they’re all becoming their own little individual selves, but how their principles and their values are so strong. It makes me so happy to see that, they’re flourishing into their own beings.”

