Gisele Bundchen is “totally unbothered” about Tom Brady’s rumored romance with Irina Shayk.

The 43-year-old model announced her split from Tom last year, and she’s not concerned about his rumored relationship with the 37-year-old beauty.

A source told Us Weekly: “[She’s] happy he’s moved on because she has too. She knew he would be dating at some point and really isn’t concerned one way or another.”

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady were married between 2009 and 2022, and the celebrity duo – who have Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, ten, together – are now focused on “co-parenting their children”.

The insider added: “Other than that, Tom is obviously free to date whoever he likes.”

Irina and Tom have been strongly linked to each other in recent days, after they were spotted together on more than one occasion over the weekend.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom announced their split last year, when they both took to social media to confirm the news.

The high-profile duo also insisted that their children would remain their number one priority.

Tom, 45, wrote on Instagram at the time: “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Gisele explained that they had “grown apart”.

The model wrote in her statement: “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

