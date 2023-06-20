Ginny & Georgia Fame Brianne Howey Welcomes First Child With Husband Matt Ziering, Shares An Emotional Post On Instagram

Brianne Howey is a new mum after welcoming her first child with husband Matt Ziering.

The 34-year-old ‘Ginny + Georgia’ actress announced the happy news in a post on her Instagram page on Sunday (18.06.23) confirming the couple’s baby arrived safely and sharing a picture of herself in hospital beaming as she held the tot to her chest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brianne Howey wrote: “My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love.”

Brianne Howey didn’t give any details about the baby’s gender or their name, but she was swamped with messages of congratulations from her followers including Antonia Gentry – who plays her onscreen daughter Ginny.

Antonia commented on the post: “OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS,” while Max actress Sara Waisglass, added: “Sobbing. congratulations mama!!!”

Brianne Howey met lawyer Matt on a night out in Los Angeles and they dated for five years before tying the knot in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to push their wedding plans back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brianne Howey (@briannehowey)

She announced her pregnancy in March by sharing a picture of herself showing off her baby bump in a tight brown dress.

The actress previously revealed how planning a mum onscreen in her Netflix show prepared her for becoming a parent in real life.

Brianne Howey told DuJour magazine: “I’ve always looked forward to the day I get to play a mom. My mom has passed but it made this role all the more special because it took me places and I got to sort of live on the other side of the table. I definitely have more of an appreciation for teenagers and parenting after this.”

And she also explained her late mom had inspired her performance on the show. She said: “My mom had me at 21, she had my sister at 25, and my mom really had to hustle. I watched her work so hard, she ended up becoming a super successful software consultant, but she didn’t start that way. “So any way that we could save a little money, whether it was lying about or ages or hoarding food and bringing it into the movie theatre, these were the things that were very normalised for us. “So a lot of the scenes that I think would’ve felt jarring between Ginny and Georgia were a little bit more normalised.”

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr & Tom Cruise In Iron Man 4? Interestingly, Scarlett Johansson Is Reportedly Doing A Film With The Mission: Impossible Star Too! Here’s What’s Cooking

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News