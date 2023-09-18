Billy Miller has died at the age of 43.

The actor – who was best known for appearing in ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘General Hospital’ – passed away on Friday (09.15.23) in Austin, Texas.

His manager told Variety: “Billy Miller was struggling with manic depression when he died.”

Billy Miller landed his first major soap role in 2007, when he was cast in ‘All My Children’.

The actor subsequently starred in ‘The Young and the Restless’ between 2008 and 2014. Miller actually earned three Daytime Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Billy Abbott, including when he won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series gong in 2014.

Following that, he played the parts of Jason Morgan and Drew Cain in ABC’s ‘General Hospital’ before he left the show in 2019.

Miller’s other acting credits included roles in ‘Suits‘, ‘NCIS’, ‘Truth Be Told’, ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’, and ‘Enormous’.

A number of his former co-stars have already taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

General Hospital’s Risa Dorken wrote on X: “My heart goes out to him, and everyone who loves him- he is loved by so many. [heart emoji] Warm, kind, incredibly talented.. a big hug to the daytime family. Rest in peace and happy heavenly birthday Billy. (sic)”

Elsewhere, Jason Thompson – who starred in General Hospital and The Young and the Restless – wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “I’m so sorry and saddened to hear about my friend, Billy Miller. Heartbreaking. He was funny, had a great laugh and very talented. Light and love to his family and friends. [heart emoji] (sic)”

Billy Miller is survived by his mother Patricia and his sister Megan.

