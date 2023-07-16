Gary Barlow has not eaten a hamburger for 14 years. The Take That singer made the confession as he was asked to describe his idea of ‘food heaven’ when he appeared on the BBC programme ‘Saturday Kitchen’.

Gary said: “The food heaven is something that I can remember the last time I had it was 2009. I don’t eat hamburgers very often but I love them so much. It’s a big treat.”

Gary Barlow’s revelation shocked the other guests on the show but Gary says he denies himself burgers to make sure he stays “disciplined” before going on to describe his dream version of the snack.

Gary Barlow said: “The food heaven for me is an ultimate hamburger with everything on, great bun, great beef with shoestring fries, mayonnaise (and) ketchup, lightly pan-fried red onions, cheese, gorgeous.”

The 52-year-old star has struggled with his weight during his career in the spotlight and explained how he removed all the mirror from his home when he started binge eating and smoking cigarettes in the late 1990s.

Speaking during his one-man theatre show, ‘A Different Stage’, Gary Barlow shared: “One morning I caught myself in the mirror and I thought, ‘Oh no, I’ve got to do something about this’. So I did, I took down all the mirrors – massive house, not one single mirror.”

Gary also recalled a time when over-indulged at an “all-you-can-eat buffet”.

He explained: “I got to 17-and-half stone, but it’s not all the work of chocolate, the real heavy lifting here is being done a few times a week down the road at the local Chinese all-you-can-eat buffet.”

