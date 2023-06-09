Game Of Thrones Fame Peter Dinklage Loves Playing Villains On Screen: "You Love Them Because You're Safe From..."

Peter Dinklage loves playing villains.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star features as antagonist Scourge in the new movie ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ and relishes getting the chance to be evil on the big screen.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Peter Dinklage said: “It’s a lot of fun. Villains are, in my experience, the most fun you can have at the movies because they don’t care. And it’s the movies, so it’s safe.

Peter Dinklage added, “You love them because you’re safe from their actual… the reality of what they’re doing. I’ve played a few villains in my day, and I just find they’re fun because they don’t care.”

Peter completed his voice work as Scourge in a recording studio and was glad to have the guidance of director Steven Caple Jr. as he felt separated from the picture at times.

The 53-year-old star said: “I’ve done a few of them now. Mainly more kids’ films, because that’s popular with the animation; all that stuff. But this is definitely my first time doing something like this.

“And Steven, our incredible director, just guided me through the whole way. Because sometimes when you’re not on the set, when you’re sort of after the fact, because they’ve already filmed the entire movie, you feel a bit removed from the experience.

“And you’re in a booth in Manhattan, not on location with things going off around you.”

Peter Dinklage explained that he made the most of his “growly” voice to get a menacing tone across on screen.

He said: “What Steven did was just get me fully informed what’s happening in the film with the characters to get you immersed in there as much as possible, and then just have fun with the voice.

Peter Dinklage added, “It’s the villain of the piece. You got to sound threatening, scary. And then when he is with Unicorn, his boss, there’s a bit of servitude there that you have to just sort of balance in the hierarchy of things.

“If you want low and creepy and growly, I’m your guy.”

