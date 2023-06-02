G Flip is determined to remain “authentic”. The 29-year-old musician married reality TV star Chrishell Stause earlier this year, and G Flip has now offered advice to people who are struggling to come out.

The ‘Waste of Brains’ hitmaker told E! News; “The journey to being your authentic self is never easy with the world’s judgement, but just stay true to yourself, because you’re beautiful.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite this, the singer acknowledges that life won’t always be easy. G Flip said: “Everything flows in waves, there will be hard times, but there will also be beautiful times. All of my most euphoric moments have been the most criticised in my life.”

Chrishell, 41, has also urged her fans not to compromise. She explained: “Never conform to others ideas they have for your life. It’s yours and you only get one.”

Chrishell started dating G Flip after she split from Jason Oppenheim, her ‘Selling Sunset’ co-star.

The actress actually confirmed their romance during the reunion episode of the Netflix show.

Chrishell said at the time: “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.

“It started because I was just going to be in their video [for ‘GET ME OUTTA HERE’]. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it.”

Chrishell also revealed that G Flip changed her entire outlook on love.

She told Vogue Australia magazine: “[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I’m attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head. I don’t have a type.”

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Buy $60 Million Mansion In Beverly Hills – 12 Bedrooms, 12 Car Garage To Guest Penthouse, Here’s All About Their Royal Splurge!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News