Idina Menzel’s son is “embarrassed” by her singing.

The 52-year-old star is known for performing anthems like ‘Let It Go’ from her Disney movie ‘Frozen’ and originated the song ‘Defying Gravity’ when she played the role of misunderstood green girl Elphaba in the smash-hit Broadway musical ‘Wicked’ but revealed that her 13-year-old son Walker – who she has with ex-husband Taye Diggs – is “very proud” of her career but doesn’t always like it when she sings in the house.

Speaking on UK TV show ‘This Morning’, Idina Menzel said: “My son is 13 and he wants to do as little to do with mommy’s singing as possible. He loves me, he’s proud of me but if I sing in the house, it’s like ‘Mom, not now!’ If he’s on the phone with his friends, it’s embarrassing. But I want him to see that I’m cool!”

Meanwhile, the Tony Award-winning actress – Idina Menzel, who is married to ‘Newsies’ star Aaron Lohr – has released a string of albums since her days as Elphaba and is now returning to the charts with her new record ‘Drama Queen’ and explained that she always has to “be herself” in whatever project she is taking on even though it is “always terrifying” to do so.

She added: “I always have to be me and reveal myself and be vulnerable in whatever I’m doing. Even if I have green makeup on, because that’s what we do as artists.

“It’s always terrifying! I think we all feel that way, even if we’re not singers, especially as women we’re all trying to figure out how big our voices can be and how much space we can take up in life.

“When we realise how to harness that power we have and how powerful and ferocious it can be in a beautiful way, that’s when we feel liberated.”

‘Drama Queen‘ is set to be released on 18 August.

