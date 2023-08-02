Frozen Fame Samantha Barks Announces Pregnancy In The Cutest Way Possible!

Samantha Barks is pregnant.

The 32-year-old singer-and-actress has revealed she and husband Alex Stoll will be welcoming their first child into the world in October and they are “so excited” to meet their baby.

Samantha Barks shared a reel on Instagram in which she and Alex had their hands over their dog Ivy’s paws before moving them away and finally lifting their pooch up to reveal a sonogram photo.

Samantha Barks captioned the post: “@missivybarks is being promoted [red heart emoji] (sic)”

She then shared another post of a pair of tiny white boots next to a white basket containing a little stuffed toy and a sign which read:”We have been keeping a tiny secret. Baby Barks-Stoll Due October 2023.”

The ‘Les Miserables’ actress wrote in the caption: “We are so excited to meet you little one [baby and heart emojis] (sic)”

Samantha Barks will be taking maternity leave from her role as Elsa in ‘Frozen’ on London’s West End, and will be replaced by Jenna Lee-James.

Jenna wrote on X: “Beyond excited and thrilled to be heading to the kingdom of Arendelle as Queen Elsa whilst the extraordinary @SamanthaBarks goes on maternity leave, returning in 2024. @frozenlondon @DisneyFrozen @disney (sic)”

Samantha replied: “The love I have for this woman!! Thank you for your love, kindness and support it has meant the world to me! I can’t WAIT to see your Elsa, I adore you!! [red heart emojis] (sic)”

In response, Jenna heaped praise on Samantha for being an inspiration.

She wrote: “Samanatha you are literally Superwoman!! Your words of guidance and support have meant the absolute world to me. The ultimate leading lady through and through. And to my new Frozen Family….(cannot believe I’m actually saying this)…. ……see you all soon in Arendelle [snowflake emoji] (sic)”

Samantha Barks and Alex got married in Tuscany, Italy, last June, and the actress previously admitted she felt “drunk in love” on her big day.

She gushed to Britain’s OK! magazine: “It was everything we could ever hope for, and so much more. You plan every intricate detail of a wedding and hope it all happens the way it’s supposed to, and it did.

“There was nothing I would change from the day, it all went perfectly and smoothly, but what you can’t prepare yourself for is everyone you love being there and celebrating with you, and the atmosphere of that. It took us by surprise.”

