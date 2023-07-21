Karlie Kloss has revealed the name of her baby boy. The 30-year-old model recently gave birth to her second child with her husband, Joshua Kushner, and Karlie has now taken to social media to share his name and his date of birth.

Alongside a black and white snap of her baby boy’s tiny hands, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote on Instagram: “Elijah Jude 7.11.23 [heart emoji] (sic)”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joshua, 38, was the first person to share the news of his son’s arrival. He recently took to Instagram to post a photo of Elijah’s face.

Joshua – who also has Levi, two, with the world-famous model – wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “Welcome to [Earth and heart emojis] 7.11.23 (sic)”

Meanwhile, Karlie Kloss previously admitted that motherhood has changed her entire outlook on life. The model described motherhood as a “profound experience” and confessed that she had “no idea” what to expect before she became a mom for the first time.

The catwalk star – who has been married to Joshua since 2018 – said on the ‘Today’ show: “I just had this moment of like, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this’. It’s just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid.”

Karlie Kloss also revealed that motherhood has made her much more “efficient” and time-conscious, as her children are now her number one priority in life.

The model explained that she’s “actually on time everywhere now”.

She shared: “Priorities change. Everything changes. I think the last few years have changed us as well. I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I’m actually on time everywhere now.”

Must Read: Oppenheimer Reviewed By Anti-Nuclear Groups, They Say Christopher Nolan Film Fails To Depict The True Horrors Of The Bombing Despite Being Historically Accurate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News