Rolf Harris died of neck cancer and old age.

The disgraced former entertainer – who was jailed for more than five years after being found guilty of a string of indecent assaults between 1968 and 1986 – passed away aged 93, and his cause of death has now been confirmed.

A copy of the death certificate of Rolf Harris shows that he died of “metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of neck” – which is the medical term for neck cancer – as well as “frailty of old age”.

It’s also been confirmed that the convicted s*x offender has already been “laid to rest”.

In a statement released by his solicitor, Rolf Harris’ family said: “Rolf Harris recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest. They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made.”

Harris lived as a virtual recluse after being freed from jail in 2017.

Writer William Merritt saw Harris in 2022 and revealed that he was “very sick”.

Speaking to MailOnline, Merritt shared: “Rolf has been very sick. When I saw him he was able to speak to me. He was with it, but he was obviously unwell.”

Merritt claimed that Harris was struggling to talk because of his cancer battle.

He said: “[Rolf Harris is] battling a cancer of the neck, and gurgles when he talks. It’s difficult to understand him.

“As soon as one of two people walk into the room, he turns into a big kid again. He’s an artistic type, and he’ll try to perform on cue, even when he’s unwell.”

