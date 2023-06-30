Former S*x Pistols rocker Glen Matlock wants to collaborate with Iggy Pop again – over 40 years since they last worked with each other.

The 66-year-old bassist played on Iggy’s 1980 album ‘Soldier’ and also toured with The Stooges legend throughout 1979.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glen Matlock would be interested in recording new music with Iggy, 76, once again and hopes to pitch a collaboration to the ‘Lust for Life’ singer.

In an interview with NME.com, he said: “I wouldn’t mind doing something with Iggy again, actually. I saw him in the States, and it was great. I’d like to have done something with Bryan Ferry in his prime.”

Although it is unlikely that The S*x Pistols will ever step on stage again, Glen is creatively being fulfilled by his solo music and work with Blondie.

The bass player features on Blondie’s upcoming 12th studio album and also tours with Debbie Harry and co, even joining the ‘Heart of Glass’ hitmakers on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury last weekend.

Glen – who recently released his seventh solo LP ‘Consequences Coming’ – ended up becoming a part-time member of Blondie after receiving a phone call from drummer Clem Burke whilst in the middle of cooking his dinner one evening.

He shared: “I was in the middle of doing my risotto, it was nearly ready, then the phone rang, I had a mate round so stirred it for me. I told Clem, ‘My risotto is nearly ready and you’re spoiling it, so get on with it.’

“He said, ‘We need a bass player’, I said, ‘I thought you got one’, he said, ‘It’s not working out, can you come over?’ I thought he meant in a couple of months but he said, ‘No, next week’. I said, ‘Ah, let me think’. I did overnight and I knew I should. I’ve worked with Clem on loads of things over the years – some alright, some a bit hair-brained – but we play well together and I love Blondie’s material. They’ve got a great body of work and they always seem to push the envelope somehow, slightly. They also have good basslines.”

Must Read: Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Gets On His Knees To Do Yet Another ‘Impossible’ Mission By Clicking Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff & Vanessa Kirby At The Premiere [Video]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News