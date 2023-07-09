Former Page 3 Model Jodie Marsh Talks How 'Gardening' Helped Her Mental Health: "I Love Growing Roses, Peonies..."

Former Page 3 glamour model Jodie Marsh says growing plants is “great” for her mental health.

The 44-year-old beauty runs her own farm in Essex farm – where she looks after more than 400 rescued animals from meerkats to deer and emus and is currently taking a diploma with the intention to become a vet – and she has revealed that she has always had a passion for gardening as it brings her a “sense of calm”.

Jodie Marsh told Closer UK magazine: “Gardening has always been my passion and I’ve learnt so much from speaking to staff at garden centres. I’ve kept herb gardens and vegetable patches for years and growing broccoli, coloured cauliflowers, runner beans, strawberries, tomatoes, chilies, pretty much everything. I love growing roses, peonies, clematis, irises and beds of tulips too. It’s great for your mental health and has brought me a sense of calm.”

The busty beauty – who doesn’t have children – compared growing plants to raising a child.

Jodie Marsh continued: “When you see flowers like delphiniums grow from seed and then bloom, its wonderful, and in some ways similar to raising a child, you’re nurturing something, helping it grow and making it become beautiful. When what you’ve grown returns the next year, it gives you such a buzz!”

Jodie shared her green-fingered passion with her late mother Kristina – who she lost in September 2020 after a battle with cancer – and she has pink roses in her memory.

Jodie Marsh said: “My mum and I loved shopping for plants, we’d go to the Chelsea Flower Show each year and treat ourselves to new flowers for the garden.

Her funeral was themed pink and afterwards, I planted loads of pink roses in her memory on my patio, then when I moved to my farm three years ago, there were pink climbing roses all around the front door. My mum would’ve loved it.”

