Laura Whitmore goes “through stages” with her style

The ex ‘Love Island’ host reflected on her ever-changing sense of fashion – from the love of monochrome and then moving towards colour – as she unveiled her new Love and Roses collection.

The 38-year-old television presenter told Hello! magazine: “I guess you kind of go through stages – I still quite like my little black numbers, too. I like having fun with fashion. Sometimes it’s nice to wear all black, but if you’re feeling down and wear a bright colour, like yellow, it puts you in a good mood.”

Laura – who is married to comedian Iain Stirling with she has a two-year-old daughter Stevie -admitted as she has gotten older, she has become “more comfortable” with standing out from the crowd sartorially.

She said: “When I look back on when I was younger, all my friends dressed the same, whereas now I don’t dress anything like them. I guess you become more comfortable in your own skin.”

The ex ‘Celebrity Juice’ star thinks you “can’t go wrong with a dress” when comes to putting together an outfit.

Laura said: “You can’t go wrong with a dress. There’s a gorgeous leopard-print dress in this collection that you can wear with heels, but also with black ankle boots to rock it up a bit. You can also stick a leather jacket over it to complete the look. If you’re away somewhere like Ibiza or Morocco, you can wear it with wedges and a denim jacket, or no jacket at all.”

