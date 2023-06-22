Jackie Kennedy is said to have thought Warren Beatty was a flop in bed.

The former First Lady, who died aged 64 from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1994, briefly dated Hollywood icon Warren, 86, in the mid-’70s after her husband President John F Kennedy’s 1963 assassination when he was 46.

A new book titled ‘Jackie: Public, Private, Secret’ obtained by People claims she once said about the womanising actor Warren Beatty’s bedroom skills: “Oh, he’s fine. Men can only do so much, anyway.”

The book’s writer J Randy Taraborrelli is also said to claim in the tome late socialite Jackie met Warren when she was working as a book editor and trying to “woo big names” for memoirs.

She reportedly found the ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ star “interesting” to begin with, which led them going on a few dates, including one that apparently ended with the star spending the night at her Fifth Avenue home in New York.

Their fling is said by the author to have ended a few months later as Jackie thought Warren was too “self-absorbed” and “consumed by his own career and movies”.

The book adds: “All he wanted to do was talk about directors and producers and films, and she just wasn’t into any of that.”

By the end of the relationship, mum-of-two Jackie reportedly thought it had lasted “two weeks longer than it should have”.

Warren’s list of famous exes includes Madonna, 64, Faye Dunaway, 82, and Goldie Hawn, 77, and his romance with Jackie was also addressed in the 2014 book ‘Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis: A Life Beyond Her Wildest Dreams’.

Dad-of-four Warren has been married to actress Annette Bening, 65, since 1992, and has not publicly commented on Jackie.

