Charlie Day’s “relationship” with ‘Fool’s Paradise’ changes on an hourly basis.

The 47-year-old actor made his directorial debut with the satirical comedy film – which stars the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody and Jason Sudeikis – and Charlie has now confessed to having mixed feelings about the project.

Speaking to The Independent prior to the actors’ strike, Charlie explained: “Every time I think about the movie, on a day-to-day basis – or even hour to hour – I have a different relationship with [it].

“It’s absolute madness. Highs and lows … One moment it’s joy and pride, thinking ideally it can become a cult classic. Then it’s ‘I never want to think about this again.’”

The movie has been widely panned by critics. But Charlie Day doesn’t have any regrets about the project.

He said: “I could just go through life and only make horror films and sports movies, things that are commercially safe and narratively consistent. I don’t know if I want to put the time and effort into making something that people don’t have a strong opinion about – for better or for worse.

“Which isn’t to say, on the next go around, I would challenge the audience even more. Probably I would back off a little bit, and say, ‘OK, OK, OK. This time we’ll give you a plot.'”

Despite this, Charlie admits that it’s been difficult to read some of the critical reviews.

He shared: “It’s like slowing down to look at a car wreck on the side of the road.

“When someone has a beautiful review, and sees it for what you intended it to be, suddenly you feel great. You say, ‘Oh, right. This person gets it.’ And then two seconds later you read someone who acts like you’ve walked into their living room and murdered their grandmother. It just drags you down. But that’s what I’ve signed up for, right?”

