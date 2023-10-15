Emma Tammi was “floored” when she saw the ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ creatures for the first time.

The filmmaker has taken the reins on the horror video game adaptation and though she had been there “every step of the way” of the Jim Henson’s Creature Shop work on the animatronics used in the film, she couldn’t help but get emotional when she saw their finished creations for the first time.

She told SFX magazine: “I had seen the design process and then the build process, every step of the way.

“So I had been gradually getting more and more excited and more and more invested into how these creatures were coming to life.

“But then when we actually got them up and running on their own for the first time, it was so exhilarating and unexpectedly emotional. I was floored.”

And Emma even felt the creations had a life and soul of their own.

She added: “I couldn’t have been happier with how they turned out and once they were walking and moving around, you could really feel a soul of these characters coming to life, which is incredible considering they’re inanimate objects.”

One cast member in particular developed a strong bond with the characters.

Emma said “We have one 10-year-old actress, Piper Rubio, and she was so in love with these animatronics that she would hug them every day when she got to set and hug them every day when she left set.

“To this day, she misses them. She absolutely created a bond with them that is beyond anything I could have expected or wished for, and was so deeply authentic. That was incredible to see.”

