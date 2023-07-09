Fiona Phillips is “trying to keep smiling” after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

The 62-year-old presenter recently revealed she was diagnosed with the illness a year ago after experiencing months of brain fog and anxiety and insisted she is not brave but is just trying to “get on with it”.

She told The Mirror: “I am trying to keep smiling and getting on with things but it is a bloody horrible disease.

“All I can do is keep hoping these trials will make a difference and help find a cure. We have to stop it massacring families like mine.’

“I’m not brave. I’ve just got to get on with it. I mean, what’s the alternative, to lie down and give up?”

And, Fiona is shocked by the outpouring of love and support she has received since going public with her diagnosis.

She said: “People have been so kind to me. Because I was worried about sharing the news I have this awful disease. I was anxious people would be staring or whispering about me or would just write me off as a batty old woman.

“But there has been incredible kindness. And so many people have told me about how Alzheimer’s has hit their families, as it has attacked mine, and somehow it just makes them feel a little bit less alone.”

Fiona is currently involved in a clinical trial for the condition and her husband, ‘This Morning’ boss Martin Frizell – with whom she has children Nat, 24, and Mackenzie, 21 – has been injecting her daily.

The British journalist said: ‘I felt more angry than anything else because this disease has already impacted my life in so many ways; my poor mum was crippled with it, then my dad, my grandparents, my uncle. It just keeps coming back for us.

“This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me. And all over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it – it’s heartbreaking.”

