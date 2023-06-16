Normani struggled with her confidence when she joined Fifth Harmony. The 27-year-old singer joined the chart-topping girl group as a teenager after she auditioned for the US version of ‘The X Factor’, and Normani admits that she struggled to cope with the pressures of fame.

Normani – who starred in the group alongside Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Camila Cabello – believes she’s turned a corner in recent years.

She told Billboard: “I started in a girl group when I was 15. I remember that being one of the lowest points for me in terms of my confidence.