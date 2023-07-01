Jordana Brewster loves doing her own stunts. The 43-year-old actress has played Mia Toretto in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise for over two decades and jumped at the opportunity to do her own stunts in the movies.

Jordana also spoke about her joy at being part of the franchise, 22 years after the release of the original ‘The Fast and the Furious’ and she has loved “evolving” with her castmates.

She told Yahoo Life: “The more physical it is, the more fun it is for me. When you’re working with a stunt team, it’s almost like working with a dance troupe. It’s so meticulously choreographed and planned. … To be able to be healthy enough to land the choreography and to do it myself versus having someone do it for me… I want to keep doing that.”

She said: “When I see, like, the OG Fast and Furious. I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we do look very different.’ But in a really cool way, you know, because we’re evolving. I don’t really have that many qualms with ageing, because the actresses I admire the most are all in their 50s and they look unbelievable…They’ve been through it and their histories are much, much more rich. So it shouldn’t just be about, you know, how you look.”

‘Fast X‘, the latest movie in the series, also stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno and Jason Momoa.

