Maria Menounos has welcomed a “miracle baby” after years of fertility struggles. The 45-year-old star has been married to Keven Undergaro since 2017 but after a decade of fertility issues led to IVF treatments, the pair eventually welcomed their “miracle baby” Athena towards the end of last month.

On Tuesday, she revealed: “It was the most special moment of my life. The doctor literally grabbed her and hiked her onto me. I sat with her on my chest, and Keven and I kept looking at each other like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

Sharing her happiness, Maria Menounos said, “It was just pure joy. It was like Christmas morning times a million. Athena is our miracle baby. I’m so grateful for her.”

She continued, “It feels better than I could’ve ever imagined. It’s euphoric. For so long, I’ve felt something’s been missing. I’d go to kids’ birthday parties, and I’d be a little sad because I wanted my own family. And now I feel so grounded, like I finally know where I belong. The whole house is on happy crack! My dad, her Abuelita, her baby nurse, all of us just, it’s just so much love. People say you won’t care about your dogs anymore, but if I’m not squishing Athena, I’m squishing them!”

You can see pictures of her newborn here.

Maria Menounos went on to explain that when it came to her choice of name for the little one, she was inspired by the Greek Goddess of war and wisdom and decided that would be the moniker after making a list.

The Fantastic Four actress added: “We knew we wanted a Greek name. We had a list, and everyone says when you see the baby, you’ll know, but that was totally untrue for us. We were like, ‘What do we do?’ Athena is the goddess of war and wisdom, and Keven loved the power of that name, so that was it!”

Maria Menounos struggled for 10 years to concieve but the actress’ journey to motherhood was a very tough ride.

