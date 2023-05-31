At long last, Marvel Studios’ casting choices for the much-anticipated Fantastic Four Reboot have been revealed, and it seems the studio has pulled out all the stops to secure high-profile actors for the first family.

Though there’s no official announcement yet, insiders have confirmed that the casting decisions have been made, and fans are divided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Firstly, the much-rumoured casting of Adam Driver as Reed Richards has now been confirmed, meaning that the Oscar-nominated Actor will be the face of the Fantastic Four.

Playing his wife, Sue Storm, also known as the invisible woman, is an A-list actress who undoubtedly looks the part, as Margot Robbie has been confirmed to be portraying MCU Sue Storm.

The new Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, has been a somewhat controversial decision, as BAFTA-winning actor Paul Mescal will take up the mantle of Johnny Storm.

Finally, we can expect Daveed Diggs to play Ben Grimm, better known as ‘The Thing’, though if he will do motion capture as well as voice acting has yet to be determined.

Daveed Diggs as The Thing has been met with mixed reactions, but hardcore fans are pleased as Diggs is a Jewish man, which is an integral part of Ben Grimm’s character.

What do you think of these casting choices for the MCU Fantastic Four? Share with us through comments.

Must Read: When Alexandra Daddario Tried Promoting Baywatch With Her Busty Assets: “B**bs Will Bring People To The Theatre – My B**bs”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News