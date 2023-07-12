Boris Johnson has become a father again – to son Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson.

The former British Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson, 35, gave birth to the couple’s third child on July 5, with his spouse sharing the eccentric name for their newest addition to the family.

Carrie – who also has Wilfred, born in April 2020, and Romy, who arrived into the world in December 2021, with the 59-year-old controversial politician Boris Johnson announced on Instagram alongside a series of photographs of Frankie sleeping: “Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!)

“Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.” You can see her post here.

Carrie praised the NHS team at University College London Hospital for taking care of their newborn. She added: “Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude. Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink.”

Boris Johnson also had four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler, and fathered a child in 2009 with arts consultant Helen McIntyre.

The new arrival comes after Boris quit as an MP after receiving the Partygate report.

The ex-PM claimed he was driven “out of parliament” after receiving the report into whether he lied to MPs over breaking COVID-19 rules amid lockdown.

Boris said in a statement last month that the privileges committee – which has been investigating his behaviour during lockdown – made it clear “that they are determined” to kick him out of parliament.

He said: “I have written to my association in Uxbridge and South Ruislip to say that I am stepping down forthwith and triggering an immediate by-election.

“I am very sorry to leave my wonderful constituency. It has been a huge honour to serve them, both as Mayor and MP.”

Boris has been accused of misleading parliament by insisting that all COVID rules were followed at Downing Street during his infamous lockdown gatherings.

Boris – who left office in September – claims that the committee “have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons.”

Boris claims to be the victim of a “witch hunt”.

He said: “I am now being forced out of parliament by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions, and without the approval even of Conservative party members let alone the wider electorate.”

Meanwhile, he also used his statement to slam current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his government.

He said: “When I left office last year the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now massively widened.

“Just a few years after winning the biggest majority in almost half a century, that majority is now clearly at risk. Our party needs urgently to recapture its sense of momentum and its belief in what this country can do.”

