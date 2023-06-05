Tyler James Williams has clarified that he is “not gay” and warned that forcing a label on someone’s sexuality based on their looks and behaviour is “dangerous”.

The ‘Abbott Elementary’ star, 30, has addressed his sexuality at the start of Pride Month and amid rumours that he was gay and called out those who try to “catch” out closeted people whenever they act in a way that they believe is queer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Walking Dead actor began a series of Instagram Stories: “I’m not gay; but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous.

“Overanalyzing someones behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth. (sic)”

The ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star has vowed to continue using his platform to be an LGBTQ+ ally and to help those going through what he’s been subjected to.

Tyler continued: “I’ve been very clear about the intentionality I try to put into using my platform to push back against those archetypes every chance that I get.

“Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way. And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”

He signed off the post: “As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can, and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”

Must Read: Johnny Depp Once Addressed His $650 Million Salary For Pirates Of The Caribbean & Confessed That He Was ’Overcompensated’: “Money Doesn’t Change Anybody…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News