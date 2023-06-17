Eva Longoria has read “many scripts” as she looks for her next directorial effort. The 48-year-old actress has made her feature debut behind the camera on the film ‘Flamin’ Hot’ and explained that the ideas she has been sent have struggled to match the quality of the movie about the invention of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Speaking to Variety, Eva said: “I will tell you it’s been very difficult. I’ve been sent many scripts already. I’ve been reading so much, but there’s nothing so far that has sparked in me the intense passion that I had for telling this particular story.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was asking my agent, ‘Do I have to feel this way about every story I want to direct? Because I haven’t felt it yet.’ He said that should be the bar,” Eva Longoria added.

‘Flamin’ Hot’ tells the story of Richard Montanez – an executive at Frito-Lay who is credited with the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos – and Eva Longoria is convinced that the “underdog story” appeals to viewers of all backgrounds.

The ‘Desperate Housewives‘ star said: “I will say that it’s just so impressive how this movie is resonating across cultures.

“It’s not just a Latino movie. It’s an underdog story, a perseverance story, a rags-to-riches story and American dream story. So when you see the territories and the reach, it’s really blown me away.”

Eva Longoria explained how she felt under pressure to deliver with the movie as female and Latina directors struggle to get second chances if the films are not up to scratch.

She said: “We – female filmmakers, Latina filmmakers – don’t have that luxury of failing.

“I couldn’t afford to fail, and we carried that with us every day on set. Everybody was in the room with me directing that movie. I did not do it alone. That really lifted me up to show up as my best self to deliver the best movie.”

Must Read: Charlie Puth Once Halted During S*x To Voice A New Tune: “I Really Do Have Kind Of A Nice B*tt…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News