Sydney Sweeney feels “beat up” by the rumours she was dating her ‘Anyone but You’ co-star Glen Powell while engaged to Jonathan Davino.

The ‘Euphoria’ actress, 25, has put on a united front with her restauranteur husband-to-be Jonathan, 38, by stepping out in public with him after the talk started she was having a fling with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor Glen.

She has now told the ‘Young Power in Hollywood’ issue of Variety magazine about being left hurt by the chatter: “Sometimes I feel beat up by it. It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself.”

She added about how it hasn’t impacted her friendship with Glen, 34: “Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.

“We talk all the time, like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

Will Gluck, 44, the director of rom-com ‘Anyone but You’ told the magazine Sydney stayed professional throughout the rumours while they were filming.

He said: “Sydney is brilliant at a lot of things, including how to deal with social media. She didn’t emotionally internalize it. It was crazy, but after a while it became normal.”

Sydney and Glen sparked romance rumours in March when they showed off their chemistry while shooting ‘Anyone but You’ in Australia while both in serious relationships at the time.

Glen’s now-ex girlfriend Gigi Paris, 31, unfollowed him and the actress on Instagram in April before posting the cryptic message: “Know your worth and onto the next.”

Asource told Page Six Glen and Gigi broke up amicably in April after three years of dating.

Sydney and Jonathan have been engaged from at least March 2022 and in May they were spotted walking in New York on a date night.

The same month she was seen wearing her engagement ring for the first time in nearly a year as she and Jonathan were in Cannes, France.

Sydney and Jonathan were first spotted together in 2018.

She told Cosmopolitan about how she stayed away from dating fellow celebrities: “I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.”

Sydney added about what she wants from a man: “I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

