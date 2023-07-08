Euphoria Co-Stars Dominic Fike & Hunter Schafer Have Called It Quits After A Year Of Dating

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer have split.

The singer-actor, 27, and his ‘Euphoria’ co-star, 24, were first linked in January 2022, and Dominic confirmed they were no longer an item while discussing his struggle with co-dependency during an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe.

Dominic Fike said: “I’m just done being in relationships right now.”

Dominic Fike added he wanted time alone to get out of the “loop” of the feeling of needing someone.

He said: “That has actually bled into my romantic relationships, that kind of dynamic.

“And it is often the cause of the end of my relationship.”

But Dominic Fike stressed he had fun with Hunter Schafer – who is a trans woman – adding: “I could make music around her, which was crazy.

“I was looking through songs the other day and found one that I made with her. I was like, ‘Man, that was so cool.’

“But the fact of me saying that – of being uncomfortable being alone – that’s a bad thing. So, I decided to just be alone for a while.”

When asked if he thinks there will be tension on the third set of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ when he and Hunter return for shooting to reprise their roles as Elliot and Jules, he said: “I think it’ll be fine. We’re all adults kind of. I’m trying.”

The former couple were spotted holding hands in 2022 at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood and a month later took their romance public when Dominic shared a photo on Instagram kissing Hunter Schafer during a birthday party.

He didn’t speak about the relationship until May 2022, telling GQ he was “very much in love”.

Dominic Fike said: “In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately.

“Which usually takes a long time. Some people fall in love, like, f****** months after they meet, or years after.

“We developed an attraction – it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly.”

