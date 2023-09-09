Ethan Hawke “couldn’t care less” about directing his daughter in sex scenes. The 52-year-old actor helmed new movie ‘Wildcat’ – which is a biopic following the life of novelist Flannery O’Connor as she struggles to publish her first novel – starring his daughter Maya Hawke.

The story required the 25-year-old actress to shoot some intimate scenes but despite being her dad Ethan insisted that everyone was “comfortable” when it came to those moments on set.

In an interview with Variety, Ethan Hawke said: “We needed to take care of Rafael and Cooper. I think it was weird for them. We were so comfortable with it. I couldn’t care less.”

In the joint interview, Maya Hawke – who stars opposite Rafael Casal and Cooper Hoffmann in the movie – added that she felt “safe and comfortable” on set with her scene partner and confirmed that there was an intimacy coordinator employed to make sure things went smoothly and appropriately.

She said: “We made sure to have an intimacy coordinator on set for them. So that they felt safe and comfortable and not like they were being spied on …”

Ethan Hawke – who also has 21-year-old son Levon with ex-wife Uma Thurman – went on to reflect that he has been playing “gross” characters for his whole career and noted that his daughter, as a young actress, now has the “rare” opportunity to play a multitude of traits on screen in the new film.

He said: “I’ve been able to do it my whole career, playing people who do gross things. But you still can kind of like them. Young actresses very rarely get that opportunity to be brilliant, complicated, mean, sexual, asexual. Making movies about imperfect women is hard. A friend said ‘Well, that is going to be the most boring movie ever made!”

