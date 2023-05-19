Eric Andre has remained tight-lipped over his romance with Emily Ratajkowski.

The 40-year-old comedian dated ‘Gone Girl’ actress Emily, 31, for a short period of time earlier this year and when pressed for details on the dalliance, quipped that “a gentleman never tells” but did joke that he would like to date former First Lady Michelle Obama and split her up from the former President.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’, Eric Andre said “A gentleman never tells! I need to respect her privacy and boundaries. Michelle Obama is the one. I think if I can date Michelle and get her to break up with Barack!”

The comedy show host went on to add that he thinks it is “time” to settle down and potentially have children, as he noted that his life is “out of balance” without a woman in it and teased that he is currently “hanging out” with a certain someone.

Eric Andre added: “I think it’s time. I’m getting the itch [to settle down], maybe have kids. Kids are a big responsibility. A woman in your life brings you balance though, your life is out of balance without that in your life. I’m hanging out with somebody.”

On Valentine’s Day, a revealing photo of Andre that appeared to have been taken by Emily Ratajkowski surfaced online but a source later claimed to E! News that the photo had been taken in the days before the annual romantic holiday and that she had in fact “broke up with Eric days before he posted that photo.”

Just weeks later, Eric explained to Rolling Stone: “I was drinking wine, she started dying laughing, and she was like, ‘I have to take a picture of this. She took the picture, we both started cracking up, and she was like, ‘This is iconic’—she kept saying ‘iconic.’ We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world.”

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Comeback Is Possible; The Tinsel Town Is Ready, Claim Insiders After Jeanne du Barry Receives A Standing Ovation At Cannes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News