Emma Stone wanted to film her s*x scenes in ‘Poor Things’ without “any judgement”, according to the director.

The 34-year-old actress stars as a young woman brought back to life by a scientist in the upcoming fantasy film based on the novel by Alasdair Gray and director Yorgos Lanthimos has now revealed that it was “clear” from the start of production that she had to be “free” whilst shooting the racy scenes.

Yorgos Lanthimos told People: “It was clear from the beginning, but also from the novel, from the script, from my discussions with Emma, as well, and how we came up with those scenes. She had to be free; there should be no judgment. The same way she learns about language and human suffering and love and science and politics, the same way she should be equally free about s*x and anything else..”

The filmmaker went on to hail the ‘Cruella‘ star as an “incredible” actress to work with and has “no idea” how she brought such a tricky character alive on screen.

Yorgos Lanthimos said: “She’s just incredible! The vulnerability of it and the sensitivity and the humor of it — it’s just so difficult to do. I just don’t know how she did it.”

Earlier this year, Amazing Spider-Man actress Emma described the role as one of the most “joyous” she has ever played.

Emma Stone told Vogue: “She was the most joyous character in the world to play, because she has no shame about anything. She’s new, you know? I’ve never had to build a character before that didn’t have things that had happened to them or had been put on them by society throughout their lives. It was an extremely freeing experience to be her.”

Must Read: Brad Pitt Finally Introduces His Kids To Alleged Girlfriend, Ines de Ramon? Insider Reveals Angelina Jolie Doesn’t Care About His Ex-Husband’s Dating Life

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News