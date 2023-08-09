Elvis' Fame Austin Butler Is Now The Face Of YSL Beauty As The Luxury Brand Announces Him As Their Latest Brand Ambassador

Hollywood star Austin Butler is YSL Beauty’s latest brand ambassador.

The ‘Elvis’ star – who won a Golden Globe and BAFTA for portraying the late King of Rock and Roll in the 2022 biopic – has joined the L’Oréal-owned beauty brand to front its campaign for their refillable Myslf fragrance, which will be available worldwide on Thursday (10.08.230.

On Instagram, Austin Butler said: “I am honoured to be named the global ambassador of Myslf, the new statement fragrance by YSL Beauty.”

YSL Beauty said of the scent which comes in a stylish, recyclable bottle: “Myslf is the expression of the man you are, with all of your emotions and nuances.

“A twist of the traditional woody fragrance family with flowers. A statement of modern masculinity to celebrate your true self.”

The suave actor – who loves fitted suits – recently recalled how he used to “spike his hair” to fit in with the skater kids.

Austin Butler told E! News: “I used to spike my hair completely on every end, so it was just the entire head was spiked.

“Because I hung out with all these skater kids, and I wanted to be just like them.”

Times have changed, and the star has certainly looked the part as he’s appeared at countless glitzy events.

Costume and production designer Catherine Martin, who is married to ‘Elvis’ director Baz Luhrmann, previously opened up on working with the 31-year-old actor on set.

Austin Butler had almost 100 costume changes, which included recreations of the ‘Suspicious Minds’ hitmaker’s iconic jumpsuits, which were made by late costume designer Bill Belew.

Catherine hailed Austin Butler as the “fitting room GOAT”, noting: “Austin was subjected to I don’t know how many fittings with different pants and stretchy, heavy outfits. He was just an extraordinary collaborator. So nice, so hardworking, so patient.”

