Elon Musk is over the moon for his two-time ex-wife Talulah Riley after she got engaged to ‘Love Actually’ star Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

The 33-year-old actor popped the question after two years of dating and he even quoted a line from ‘Love Actually – the film that catapulted him to fame in 2003 as the adorable Sam.

He wrote: “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around.”

Talulah, 37, also took to social media to share the happy news, writing in a post on Twitter: “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged.”

And X (Twitter) and Tesla‘s Elon Musk tweeted his ex: “Congratulations,” with a love heart emoji.

The ‘ St Trinian’s’ star was previously married twice to the billionaire businessman. They first tied the knot in 2010 before divorcing two years later. However, they later gave the relationship another go and married for a second time in 2013. But, it simply wasn’t meant to be, as they divorced once again in 2016.

Speaking at the time of the second split, Musk said: “We took some time apart for several months to see if absence makes the heart grow fonder, and unfortunately it did not.”

She went on to meet Thomas while working on the Sex Pistols drama ‘Pistol’ back in 2021 when they played real-life couple Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood and they have been together ever since.

They were first rumoured to be dating in the summer of 2021 and they later made their romance red carpet official by appearing together at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner.

Thomas previously dated ‘My Parents Are Aliens’ actress Isabella Melling and musician Gzi Wisdom.

