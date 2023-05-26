Elliot Page says he is “grateful” to be alive after a “difficult” transition.

The ‘Juno’ actor and transgender campaigner, 36, who came out as a trans man in 2020, added he “barely” made it through his transformation and admitted the “privilege” he has is not experienced by most “trans lives”.

Elliot Page told People: “There’s obviously been very difficult moments. I do feel like I kind of barely made it in many ways. But today, I’m just me and grateful to be here and alive and taking one step at a time.

Elliot Page continues, “My experience as a trans person and this life I have, and the privilege I have, does not represent the reality of most trans lives.”

Adding how he thinks it’s vital to share his story to help stop discrimination and help people going through a similar transformation as he did: “I think it’s crucial, I think we need to feel represented and see ourselves, you know, that’s not something I had like as a kid.

Elliot Page further said, “The reality is, trans people disproportionately are unemployed, disproportionately experience homelessness. Trans women of colour are being murdered. People are losing their healthcare or couldn’t access it.”

Speaking about how he thought now was the right time to publish his ‘Pageboy’ memoir: “I think this period of not just hate, of course, but misinformation or just blatant lies about LGTBQ+ lives, about our healthcare, it felt like the right time.

“Trans and queer stories are so often picked apart, or worse, universalised.”

Earlier this month, Elliot Page celebrated “transjoy” by sharing a topless snap showing his gender reassignment surgery scars.

The Oscar-nominee posted the image on Instagram while posing shirtless on a rooftop and explained why warmer months used to be a challenge before his transition after he came out as a trans man in 2020.

He posted alongside the image: “Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T.

“It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body.

“I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy”

Elliot marked his coming out as trans three years ago with the social media post: “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

