Ellie Goulding has reportedly reunited with her husband.

The 36-year-old pop star was spending time apart from art dealer Caspar Jopling – whom she tied the knot with in 2019 – after reportedly growing closer to Conservative politician Zac Goldsmith, 48, but the couple is now said to be giving things another go following their June split on the “condition” that she cuts all forms of contact with Zac.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Ellie has ended things with Zac for the sake of her marriage. She is determined to make things work with Caspar and is committed to giving things another go. Caspar has made it clear that they can only try again if she completely cuts off her friendship with Zac and she has agreed. That has meant no seeing each other, no calls and she’s even unfollowed him on Instagram.”

The insider went on to explain that the ‘Starry Eyed’ hitmaker – who has a two-year-old son Arthur with Caspar whilst Zac announced earlier this year that he was to divorce from Alice Rothschild after 10 years of marriage – knew it was the “right thing to do” for the sake of their family unit and even though the couple have had an “incredibly though year”, they are both “on the same page” now.

The source added: “She knows it is the right thing to do for the sake of their young son because she wants them to be a proper family unit.

“It has been an incredibly tough year for both Ellie and Caspar but they have had some very frank conversations and are both on the same page. There is a lot of love between them.

