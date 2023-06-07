Elle Fanning didn’t get a part in a film because she was considered “unf*ckable.”

The 25-year-old actress was going for a part in a father-daughter comedy movie when she was 16 years old but was unsuccessful and was later told by bosses that it was because she was not s*xy enough to appear on the screen.

Elle Fanning told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’ve never told this story, but I was trying out for a movie. I didn’t get it. I don’t even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy. I didn’t hear from my agents because they wouldn’t tell me things like this — that filtration system is really important because there’s probably a lot more damaging comments that they filtered — but this one got to me. I was 16 years old, and a person said, ‘Oh, she didn’t get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she’s unf***able. ‘Yeah, it’s so disgusting. And I can laugh at it now, like, ‘What a disgusting pig!’

Elle – who started acting as a child alongside her older sister Dakota Fanning in the 2001 movie ‘I Am Sam’ – went on to add that she has always been “immensely confident” because she has been in the public eye from such a young age and while the comment didn’t “damage” her in any way, it definitely made her more self-aware.

Elle Fanning said: “I was always immensely confident, but of course you’re growing up in the public eye, and it’s weird. I’ll look at paparazzi photos from when I was 12 and think, ‘Is that a good thing to see such a mirror of yourself at that age?’ I don’t feel like it damaged me, but it definitely made me very aware of myself.”

