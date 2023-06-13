Elisabeth Shue is looking forward to what she will look like as an “old lady” without having had plastic surgery.

The ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ actress, 59, insisted she is not “afraid” of the ageing process and said she was one of a few Hollywood actresses who had opted not to go under the knife in the quest for eternal youth.

She told Page Six: “I’m curious to see one day what I was intended to look like as an old lady.

“I want to know what it’s going to be like, and I want to see it, and I’m not afraid.”

When Elisabeth’s interviewer said she is one of only a handful of actresses we’ve seen on red carpets who’ve seemingly opted out of plastic surgery, she tried guessing the others, adding: “I know! Frances McDormand (and) Annette Bening.”

Elisabeth made her film debut opposite Ralph Macchio, 61, in 1984’s ‘The Karate Kid’, with her other career highlights including a turn alongside Tom Cruise, 60, in ‘Cocktail’, before she received an Oscar nomination for her role as a prostitute with a heart of gold who looks after Nicolas Cage’s alcoholic screenwriter in ‘Leaving Las Vegas’.

But the mum-of-three – who has son Miles, 25, and girls Stella, 22, and Agnes, 16, with her 59-year-old filmmaker husband Davis Guggenheim – added to Page Six her daughters had not really shown any interest in her career until she landed a role playing Nick Jonas’ mum in ‘The Other Half’.

She added about the singer: “He’s awesome. He’s a really generous human and yes, he is a pop star, but he grew up in New Jersey, he’s very authentic (and) he’s an excellent actor.

“If you’re from Jersey there’s no bulls***. They’re straight shooters.”

