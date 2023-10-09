Ed Sheeran wanted to prove himself as an actor in ‘Sumotherhood’.

The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker features as a drug addict in Adam Deacon’s new film and the star revealed that Ed was desperate to make the most of his big screen opportunity.

Adam Deacon told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “I put him in the original script but it was a much smaller part. I just wasn’t sure how I was going to make it happen.”

“I ended up having a FaceTime with him and he was quite clear that he didn’t want to play himself, he just wanted to act. We went round to his house and we rehearsed in his pub. He realised we’re not trying to take ourselves too seriously. There was a lot of dialogue and he learned it word for word,” added Adam Deacon.

“I felt like he trusted me, which I really respect.”

Ed Sheeran, 32, sings his 2014 hit ‘Thinking Out Loud‘ during the movie and Adam was so impressed by the music mega star’s improvisational ability that he thinks Sheeran could star in more movies.

The 40-year-old actor and director recalled: “On set he was a bit nervous but as the takes went by he just came out of his shell and was a lot more confident. He even improvised and started singing the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ remix which I decided to keep in the film.”

“I think he should act more, I think he’s got that talent.”

However, Ed Sheeran’s fame came at a cost one day as Adam had to wrap filming prematurely when school kids found out where they were shooting.

He said: “We were filming in a street in East London and it was really quiet, a bit too quiet.

“All of a sudden about 400 school kids came out of nowhere and literally bombarded the set.

“Ed couldn’t say goodbye to anyone and he had no choice but to get in a cab and rush off.”

