Ed Sheeran is “super proud” of Harry Styles after watching his friend become the “biggest solo artist in the world”.

The ‘Castle on the Hill’ hitmaker was beginning his career at the same time the ‘As It Was’ singer was finding fame with One Direction, and while he finds it “weird” looking at how far they’ve come, he couldn’t be happier that his pal’s success has even eclipsed his own.

Speaking on the ‘Sprout’ podcast, Ed Sheeran said: “When we catch up, we catch up. It’s like a conversation. It’s a chat. I’ve known Harry since I was 19, and he was 16. When we both started, there was a guitarist called Chris Leonard we both knew, who I wrote ‘Lego House’ and ‘Give Me Love’ with. He used to play with the One Direction lads, and me and Harry used to sleep at his house together. The that ‘What Makes you Beautiful’ went number one, ‘+’ went number one the same day and we’re both staying at the house at that point.”

“So now to be where we are, he’s on a stadium tour and I’m on a stadium tour, it’s quite weird looking back at the journey. There’s something about going through your formative years, you know like it’s quite weird. Like, he’s obviously, like, on top of the world right now and has gone from being in the biggest boy band in the world to then being the biggest solo artist in the world. And it’s just it’s an amazing journey to see. I’m, like, really, like super, super proud of him,” said Ed Sheeran.

The 32-year-old star compared his friendship with Harry to his bond with Taylor Swift. He added: “It’s the same thing as Taylor Swift, like, there’s rarely people that like totally understand you and I think both of them because they are solo artists and are at this level you kind of talk and there’s an understanding there that you don’t necessarily get from everyone.”

But Ed Sheeran won’t be getting another tattoo to match Harry, having both previously had penguins inked on their skin.

He said: “We’ve both slowed down a bit with the tattoos, when you’re in your early 20s, you’re like, let’s get loads.”

