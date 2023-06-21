Ebanie Bridges has urged Conor McGregor to create an OnlyFans account. The Blonde Bomber is close friends with the UFC superstar and would love to see him join her on the raunchy subscription site so he can keep in touch with his fans.

Speaking to onlyaccounts.io, Ebanie said: “He (Conor) might have some ideas of doing it (OnlyFans).

“I do give a lot of people the idea though of joining OnlyFans – especially women as some people look down on it as a bad thing. But it’s not, it’s exclusive content from athletes and celebrities – it doesn’t need to be s*x and p*rn as it’s not like that.”

“I’m not a blogger or on Instagram a lot by telling people all the time what I’m doing, but on my OnlyFans, I do. So all the fans know what I’m up to – at home or when out, plus behind the scenes.”

The IBF female bantamweight title holder Ebanie Bridges gushed about the support The Notorious has given her.

Bridges said: “He’s lovely – me and Conor McGregor have been talking for a while – he’s always supported my career; I’ve talked to him online and he sends me messages before my fights and has invited me to Ireland a few times and is nice to have that support and friendship.”

Ebanie Bridges, 36, combines her boxing career with modelling on OnlyFans and is astonished by the amount of money she makes on the lucrative site.

Asked about her monthly OnlyFans earnings, the Australian fighter replied: “I can’t (say) – but it’s a lot. You wouldn’t be able to imagine it. I got a signing on fee, and I sponsor quite a few athletes.

“But they (OnlyFans) are great on how they are supporting us as well. Things are going well.”

