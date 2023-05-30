Eamonn Holmes doesn’t think Holly Willoughby will return to ‘This Morning’. The 63-year-old TV presenter – who previously co-hosted the show alongside his wife Ruth Langsford – believes Holly should follow former ‘This Morning’ presenter Phillip “out the door” of the ITV brunchtime show, after he quit the programme earlier this month.

He told GB News: “Not only should Phillip go, but Holly should follow him out the door. I don’t think you’ll ever see Holly back on the couch again.”

Eamonn Holmes’ comments come after Phillip admitted last week he had quit ITV after lying about an affair with a “younger male” colleague on ‘This Morning’.

He said in a statement to the Daily Mail newspaper: “I am making this statement via the Daily Mail to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story which they wanted to write about me a few days ago.”

He continued, “The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on ‘This Morning’. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at ‘This Morning’.”

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

Holly Willoughby – who co-hosted ‘This Morning’ alongside Phillip for 14 years – then claimed he “directly” lied to her about his affair with a younger male colleague. She wrote on Instagram: “It has taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this friendship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out this was a lie.”

ITV confirmed on Saturday (27.05.23) they had investigated claims of an affair between Phillip and his colleague, but both had denied it after rumours about the relationship first emerged in 2020.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU. In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on ‘This Morning’ and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour. Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

