Sir Elton John has reportedly said he knew Dua Lipa would be absent from his Glastonbury show.

The ‘Rocket Man’ singer, 76, played his last ever show in Britain to close the festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, on Sunday (25.06.23) night, and instead of turning up as expected, 27-year-old Dua posted pictures of her having a dinner party while millions of fans watched the gig on TV and at the event.

As Dua Lipa was slammed by many fans for not appearing, Mail Online said Elton knew she wasn’t going to be there as she had a “long-standing commitment in New York”.

The insider added Elton wanted to keep his farewell performance “fresh” and “unpredictable”, so featured acts including Jason Lusk, 36, Stephen Sanchez, 20, and The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, 42.

Dua Lipa last performed with Elton in November at the Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium during his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, which ends next month in Sweden.

A source told Mail Online, “Dua played a huge part in his Dodgers Stadium gig, which Elton was hugely grateful for. There was a feeling he wanted his Glastonbury set to be different, bringing out surprise guests and making it less predictable. That’s not to say he wouldn’t have lapped up Dua appearing if logistics made it straightforward. But the fact she was in the US took her out of the equation.”

Fans have hit out at Levitating hitmaker for choosing a “home-cooked meal” over appearing with Elton on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.

Dua Lipa had been widely rumoured to be set to share the stage with the ‘Your Song’ singer along with the likes of Harry Styles, 29, and actor Taron Egerton, 33, who played Elton in the 2019 biopic ‘Rocketman’, who also didn’t take to the stage, though Taron was in the audience.

Dua hosted a get-together with family and friends at the time of the show, and alongside a snap of herself with a pal and various photos of the evening, she said on Instagram, “Cooking for my friends and fam (heart emoji.)”

Elton told the Glastonbury crowd, “I want to thank you for all dressing up in your costumes and your glasses and your outfits… it makes me feel so happy. “Thank you for your love. And I want to thank you, also, for 52 years of amazing love and loyalty that you’ve shown me. It’s been an amazing journey and I’ve had the best, best time. I will never forget you. You’re in my head and my heart and my soul. You’ve been amazing. You’ve been an incredible crowd tonight. Thanks so much, Glastonbury. Thanks so much, England. I wish you love and health, and happiness.”

