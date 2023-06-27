Drivers License Singer Olivia Rodrigo Announces The Release Date Of Her Second Studio Album: "This Album Is About Growing Pains..."

Olivia Rodrigo has confirmed her second studio album will be released on September 8th.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter will drop ‘Guts’ later this year, a follow up to her first album ‘Sour’, which earned her three Grammy Awards and went four-times platinum after it was released in May 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo said in a statement: “For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.

Olivia Rodrigo added, “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 – it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change.

“I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Olivia Rodrigo wrote on Instagram: “my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo (sic)”

Olivia also thanked her fans for all their “support and enthusiasm” over the past few years.

Olivia Rodrigo wrote on her Instagram Story: “so excited about this new album and this new chapter. i cant thank you guys enough for all of your support and enthusiasm. making this album was very fun, and very fulfilling. i cant wait for it to be yours. here’s to all the good times ahead [black heart emojis] (sic)”

Earlier this month, Olivia confirmed she will return with her first new music since the record-breaking ‘Sour’, when she drops new single ‘Vampire’ on June 30.

Olivia Rodrigo recently teased that her second LP is “so close to being done”.

Marking the two-year milestone, she wrote on Instagram: “oh man oh man oh man. SOUR turns 2 years old today. no words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life. the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise. (sic)”

